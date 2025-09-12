C P Radhakrishnan Takes Oath as India's 15th Vice President
C P Radhakrishnan has been sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India. The ceremony was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several Union ministers. Leaders extended their congratulations, acknowledging his dedication to public service and anticipating a successful tenure.
C P Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India, with the oath administered by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The ceremony saw the attendance of prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers, as Radhakrishnan takes on this significant role.
Governor K T Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu offered their congratulations to Radhakrishnan, confident that his leadership would enhance India's democratic institutions. Parnaik highlighted Radhakrishnan's dedication to public service and integrity, which would contribute to upholding the dignity of the vice-presidential office.
Radhakrishnan emerged victorious in the vice presidential election, defeating opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes. His tenure will extend until September 11, 2030, as he assumes the responsibilities of this high office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
