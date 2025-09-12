Daring Daylight Heist: Gang Escapes with Rs 40 Lakh

A brazen daylight robbery took place on Friday when a group of four men made off with Rs 40 lakh from a businessman's employee. The incident occurred when the gang rammed their vehicle into the employee's car.

The employee had just collected the cash from Vikarabad and was headed back to the city with a chauffeur. Police suspect that the thieves were tailing him before the ramming incident near Shankarpally.

After being stopped, the attackers smashed the car's window, threw chilli powder at the employee, and attacked the driver, eventually snatching the cash-filled bag. Although the gang's vehicle overturned shortly afterward, they managed a successful escape. Police have reached the scene and started their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)