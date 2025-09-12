Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Coal India's Controversial Price Hike Policy

The Supreme Court validated Coal India Limited's 2006 interim policy that increased coal prices for non-core sectors by 20%. Overruling the Calcutta High Court's decision, the court noted the policy aimed at stabilizing supply rather than profit-making. Refund requests by private firms were dismissed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:07 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Coal India's Controversial Price Hike Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant victory for Coal India Limited, the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the company's 2006 interim coal policy, which imposed a 20% price increase on coal supplied to non-core sector industries. This decision overturns a prior ruling by the Calcutta High Court that had rejected the policy.

Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ruled that the High Court had erred in its judgment. The court emphasized that the price hike was intended to ensure coal availability and stabilize market supply rather than to pursue profit. Requests for refunds by affected firms were subsequently dismissed.

The court handled three major issues in its ruling, focusing on the legitimacy of Coal India's authority to set interim prices, the constitutionality of the increase under Article 14, and the right of claimants to refunds. All three challenges were addressed in favor of upholding the interim policy.

TRENDING

1
Daring Daylight Heist: Robbers Nab Rs 31.50 Lakh

Daring Daylight Heist: Robbers Nab Rs 31.50 Lakh

 India
2
PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

 India
3
Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

 India
4
PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Developme...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025