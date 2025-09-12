Court Upholds Confessional Statements in 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case
A special court declined to discard confessional statements in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, rejecting pleas by two accused, Shoeb Qureshi and Yusuf Ismail Shaikh. The court ruled the confessions, previously contested and dismissed, remain admissible. Pending appeals are before the Supreme Court.
A special court has rejected pleas by two accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, Shoeb Qureshi and Yusuf Ismail Shaikh, aiming to discard confessional statements used in previous trials.
Special TADA judge V D Kedar ruled on September 10, reiterating that these confessions are admissible, following earlier judgements upheld in the trials.
Pending appeals elevating to the Supreme Court are ongoing, while the latest trial phase progresses with the recording of witness testimonies.
