Court Upholds Confessional Statements in 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case

A special court has rejected pleas by two accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, Shoeb Qureshi and Yusuf Ismail Shaikh, aiming to discard confessional statements used in previous trials.

Special TADA judge V D Kedar ruled on September 10, reiterating that these confessions are admissible, following earlier judgements upheld in the trials.

Pending appeals elevating to the Supreme Court are ongoing, while the latest trial phase progresses with the recording of witness testimonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)