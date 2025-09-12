Left Menu

Court Upholds Confessional Statements in 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case

A special court declined to discard confessional statements in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, rejecting pleas by two accused, Shoeb Qureshi and Yusuf Ismail Shaikh. The court ruled the confessions, previously contested and dismissed, remain admissible. Pending appeals are before the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:22 IST
Court Upholds Confessional Statements in 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court has rejected pleas by two accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, Shoeb Qureshi and Yusuf Ismail Shaikh, aiming to discard confessional statements used in previous trials.

Special TADA judge V D Kedar ruled on September 10, reiterating that these confessions are admissible, following earlier judgements upheld in the trials.

Pending appeals elevating to the Supreme Court are ongoing, while the latest trial phase progresses with the recording of witness testimonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Daylight Heist: Robbers Nab Rs 31.50 Lakh

Daring Daylight Heist: Robbers Nab Rs 31.50 Lakh

 India
2
PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

 India
3
Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

 India
4
PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Developme...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025