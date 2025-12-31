Left Menu

Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

Senior IPS officer Tadasha Mishra has been officially appointed as the full-time Director General of Police (DGP) for Jharkhand, a day before her intended retirement. Previously holding the additional charge, she steps into her role for a two-year tenure, following a government notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-12-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 09:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn, Senior IPS officer Tadasha Mishra has been officially appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) for the state of Jharkhand, right on the cusp of her retirement. The appointment was announced through a government notification on Tuesday night.

Mishra, a 1994-batch IPS officer, had been managing the additional responsibilities of Acting DGP following Anurag Gupta's resignation. Her new position as a full-time DGP takes effect immediately, ensuring her service continues for another two years.

This strategic move confirms Mishra's significant role in Jharkhand's police leadership, formalizing her position at the helm as the Director General and Inspector General of Police, a critical post within the state's law enforcement framework.

