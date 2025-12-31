Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

In an unexpected turn, Senior IPS officer Tadasha Mishra has been officially appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) for the state of Jharkhand, right on the cusp of her retirement. The appointment was announced through a government notification on Tuesday night.

Mishra, a 1994-batch IPS officer, had been managing the additional responsibilities of Acting DGP following Anurag Gupta's resignation. Her new position as a full-time DGP takes effect immediately, ensuring her service continues for another two years.

This strategic move confirms Mishra's significant role in Jharkhand's police leadership, formalizing her position at the helm as the Director General and Inspector General of Police, a critical post within the state's law enforcement framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)