UK Police Urge Witnesses After Alleged Racially Aggravated Rape of Sikh Woman

The UK police have launched an urgent appeal for information following the alleged rape of a British Sikh woman, which is being classified as a racially aggravated assault.

The incident, reportedly involving two white male suspects, occurred in Oldbury, West Midlands. According to police, the suspects also made a racist comment during the attack.

Local MP Gurinder Singh Josan and community groups are calling for public assistance, emphasising the severity of the hate crime. Police efforts to locate the attackers include heightened patrols and thorough investigative measures.