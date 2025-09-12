Left Menu

UK Police Urge Witnesses After Alleged Racially Aggravated Rape of Sikh Woman

UK police are investigating a reported racially aggravated rape of a British Sikh woman in Oldbury, West Midlands. Two white male suspects allegedly made racist remarks during the attack. Local MP and community groups are urging public assistance while police assure comprehensive efforts to find the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK police have launched an urgent appeal for information following the alleged rape of a British Sikh woman, which is being classified as a racially aggravated assault.

The incident, reportedly involving two white male suspects, occurred in Oldbury, West Midlands. According to police, the suspects also made a racist comment during the attack.

Local MP Gurinder Singh Josan and community groups are calling for public assistance, emphasising the severity of the hate crime. Police efforts to locate the attackers include heightened patrols and thorough investigative measures.

