Radical Content Leads to Explosive Incident in Bathinda

A Bathinda youth was injured while assembling combustible materials at home after watching radicals online videos, police report. Gurpreet Singh, the 19-year-old law student, was taken to a local hospital after an explosion at his residence in Jeeda village.

A second blast injured his father during the cleanup process. Multiple investigative agencies are examining the circumstances surrounding the explosions, suspecting that radicalized content may have played a role.

SSP Amneet Kondal confirmed the use of explosives and stated that forensic analysis of Singh's mobile and financial records is underway. A case under the Explosive Substances Act has been registered.

