Radical Content Leads to Explosive Incident in Bathinda

Nineteen-year-old Gurpreet Singh from Bathinda suffered injuries while assembling explosive materials at home after watching radical content online. His father was also injured in a subsequent explosion. Police are investigating potential influences and connections, and a case has been filed under the Explosive Substances Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:45 IST
Gurpreet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A Bathinda youth was injured while assembling combustible materials at home after watching radicals online videos, police report. Gurpreet Singh, the 19-year-old law student, was taken to a local hospital after an explosion at his residence in Jeeda village.

A second blast injured his father during the cleanup process. Multiple investigative agencies are examining the circumstances surrounding the explosions, suspecting that radicalized content may have played a role.

SSP Amneet Kondal confirmed the use of explosives and stated that forensic analysis of Singh's mobile and financial records is underway. A case under the Explosive Substances Act has been registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

