Sharp Shooter's Arrest in Delhi: Unraveling an Extortion Plot

A sharpshooter linked to the Rohit Godara-Virendra Charan gang was arrested after an encounter with police in Delhi. Ankit, 23, allegedly involved in an extortion racket, had instructions to leave threatening messages at commercial sites. Police intercepted him with firearms, thwarting the gang's plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:00 IST
Ankit, a 23-year-old sharpshooter connected to the notorious Rohit Godara-Virendra Charan gang, was captured after a confrontation with law enforcement officers near Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, according to police sources on Friday. Initially resisting arrest, Ankit fired at the officers, prompting return fire that led to his apprehension.

The operation unraveled when intelligence indicated a potential gang-initiated shootout at commercial sites in Delhi-NCR as an extortion strategy. Equipped with threats scribbled on slips bearing his gang leaders' names, Ankit was en route to execute the plan when police intercepted him.

This encounter highlights Ankit's evolution from a school dropout to a notorious gang member. Previously arrested in 2022, he has a history of aiding in a gang's extortion activities. The case has been registered under relevant legal provisions, with further investigations ongoing, as per police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

