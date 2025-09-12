Left Menu

Union Minister Reviews Flood Impact & Relief Efforts in Sasrali Village

Union Minister B L Verma visited Sasrali village to review flood damage and coordinated efforts to secure the area. More than 2.5 km of embankments were inspected. Punjab BJP highlighted illegal mining and flood devastation affecting 450 acres. Central government assured continued support and relief funding for Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister B L Verma inspected the flood-stricken Sasrali village in Sahnewal constituency, assessing the damage and reviewing measures to protect affected areas.

He examined over 2.5 km of temporary embankments, constructed with local villagers' help, to safeguard their farmland and residences.

Accompanied by Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal, Verma discussed the extent of the destruction, attributed partly to illegal mining, which devastated about 450 acres of fertile land. Verma assured residents of the central government's support, highlighting a total relief package of Rs 13,600 crore, including additional aid, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

