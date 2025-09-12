Union Minister Reviews Flood Impact & Relief Efforts in Sasrali Village

Union Minister B L Verma inspected the flood-stricken Sasrali village in Sahnewal constituency, assessing the damage and reviewing measures to protect affected areas.

He examined over 2.5 km of temporary embankments, constructed with local villagers' help, to safeguard their farmland and residences.

Accompanied by Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal, Verma discussed the extent of the destruction, attributed partly to illegal mining, which devastated about 450 acres of fertile land. Verma assured residents of the central government's support, highlighting a total relief package of Rs 13,600 crore, including additional aid, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)