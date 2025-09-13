NATO Unites on Eastern Flank Amid Rising Tensions

NATO is set to fortify the defense of Europe's eastern border after drones believed to be Russian violated Polish airspace, marking a significant provocation amid ongoing tensions with Moscow.

In response, NATO announced Operation 'Eastern Sentry,' which will deploy air and ground military resources from Denmark, France, Britain, and Germany. The operation aims to enhance readiness and defense capabilities across the alliance's eastern regions.

Despite former President Trump's comments downplaying the incident, Poland firmly refuted the idea that the incursions were accidental. This comes amid heightened diplomatic activities and continued criticism of Russia's actions from NATO members.