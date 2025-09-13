France and Iran Edge Closer to Prisoner Swap Amid Growing Tensions

Iran and France are reportedly on the verge of securing a prisoner swap deal, according to Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The agreement may include the release of Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian arrested in France for online posts tied to the Gaza conflict.

Esfandiari, living in Lyon since 2018, faces charges related to her posts about the October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel. Araghchi expressed optimism that the swap could occur soon. However, details about the release of French citizens detained in Iran remain unclear.

France has pushed for the liberation of its nationals, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who have been held on espionage charges since 2022. The situation is further complicated by France's involvement in reinstating UN sanctions on Iran due to nuclear program violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)