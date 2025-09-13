Left Menu

France and Iran Edge Closer to Prisoner Swap Amid Growing Tensions

Iran and France are nearing an agreement for a prisoner exchange, potentially involving the release of Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian woman detained in France over online posts about the Gaza war. The swap may include French citizens held in Iran, although specifics remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 13-09-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 00:49 IST
France and Iran Edge Closer to Prisoner Swap Amid Growing Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran and France are reportedly on the verge of securing a prisoner swap deal, according to Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The agreement may include the release of Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian arrested in France for online posts tied to the Gaza conflict.

Esfandiari, living in Lyon since 2018, faces charges related to her posts about the October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel. Araghchi expressed optimism that the swap could occur soon. However, details about the release of French citizens detained in Iran remain unclear.

France has pushed for the liberation of its nationals, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who have been held on espionage charges since 2022. The situation is further complicated by France's involvement in reinstating UN sanctions on Iran due to nuclear program violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Soar as US Pledges NATO Defense Amidst Russian Drone Allegations

Tensions Soar as US Pledges NATO Defense Amidst Russian Drone Allegations

 Global
2
CIA's Secret Involvement in Mexico's Drug War: A Controversial Revelation

CIA's Secret Involvement in Mexico's Drug War: A Controversial Revelation

 Global
3
UN Resolution: Push for Peace in Israel-Palestine Conflict

UN Resolution: Push for Peace in Israel-Palestine Conflict

 Global
4
U.S. Broadens Trade Restrictions Amid Global Concerns

U.S. Broadens Trade Restrictions Amid Global Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025