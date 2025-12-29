Key Hamas Figures Lost in Gaza Conflict
Hamas' armed wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida and Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar were confirmed dead in the year following hostilities in Gaza. The Israeli military announced the deaths, notably that of Sinwar, brother of ex-Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Abu Ubaida's death was confirmed three months later.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:49 IST
Hamas announced on Monday that Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for its armed wing, and Mohammed Sinwar, the Gaza chief, were killed during the recent conflict in Gaza.
In May, the Israeli military reported the death of Sinwar, whose older brother Yahya Sinwar previously led Hamas.
Three months later, the death of Abu Ubaida was also confirmed by Israeli forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)