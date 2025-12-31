Innovation of Destruction: Israel's Use of APC-Based Explosives in Gaza Conflict

In the weeks leading up to a ceasefire on October 10, Israeli forces employed a controversial new tactic in Gaza City, deploying M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) filled with up to three tons of explosives. The powerful detonations flattened numerous buildings, raising questions about the military necessity and civilian impact of such methods.

Among the scores of structures demolished was the five-story home of Hesham Mohammad Badawi in the Tel-al-Hawa suburb, which was destroyed without prior evacuation warnings, leaving him and 41 family members homeless. The tactic, described by some military experts as 'highly unusual,' prompted concerns over humanitarian law violations.

Israel's military did not comment on the specifics of the operations, citing the rules of war as their guiding principles. The use of these APC-based bombs, driven partly by the strategic shortage of U.S. weaponry like the Mark-84 bombs and Caterpillar bulldozers, marks a significant shift in military tactics.

