Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Gautam Buddha Nagar

In a tragic incident, two brothers lost their lives in Gautam Buddha Nagar when a speeding truck collided with their scooter, authorities confirmed on Saturday. The accident occurred in the Bisrakh area, bringing sorrow to the Yadav and Kumar families.

Pradeep Yadav and Kartik Kumar died instantly when the vehicle struck. The truck driver managed to flee the scene, prompting a police investigation to find the perpetrator and bring justice to the grieving families.

A case has been officially registered, with local police intensifying their efforts to trace the driver. Simultaneously, the community mourns the loss of the two young men, reflecting on the dangers posed by high-speed driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)