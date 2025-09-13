Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Two brothers, Pradeep Yadav and Kartik Kumar, were killed in a tragic road accident when a high-speed truck hit their scooter in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The driver fled the scene, and the police are actively investigating the case. An ongoing search is underway to locate the truck driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:21 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Gautam Buddha Nagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two brothers lost their lives in Gautam Buddha Nagar when a speeding truck collided with their scooter, authorities confirmed on Saturday. The accident occurred in the Bisrakh area, bringing sorrow to the Yadav and Kumar families.

Pradeep Yadav and Kartik Kumar died instantly when the vehicle struck. The truck driver managed to flee the scene, prompting a police investigation to find the perpetrator and bring justice to the grieving families.

A case has been officially registered, with local police intensifying their efforts to trace the driver. Simultaneously, the community mourns the loss of the two young men, reflecting on the dangers posed by high-speed driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

 India
2
G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

 Global
3
Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

 India
4
Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025