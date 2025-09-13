Hoax Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Taj Palace

A bomb threat received via e-mail on Saturday put the staff at Delhi's Taj Palace on high alert. However, an exhaustive search by the Delhi Police revealed it was a hoax, according to officials.

Upon learning of the threat, several teams from the Delhi Police, including bomb disposal and dog squads, along with a quick reaction team, promptly arrived at the location. "We conducted a comprehensive search of all public areas, parking zones, lobbies, and rooms using bomb detection tools and sniffer dogs," said an official. No suspicious items were discovered, and the threat was eventually deemed unfounded, a senior police officer confirmed.

Efforts are underway to track the e-mail's origin, with cyber forensic teams involved to identify the sender. This scare follows a similar recent incident at the Delhi High Court, which also received a bomb threat via e-mail.