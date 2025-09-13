Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Taj Palace

A bomb threat at the Taj Palace in Delhi caused alarm until police, after an extensive search, declared it a hoax. The Delhi Police responded swiftly with multiple teams. The origin of the threat, which mirrored a similar one received by the Delhi High Court, is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:46 IST
Hoax Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Taj Palace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat received via e-mail on Saturday put the staff at Delhi's Taj Palace on high alert. However, an exhaustive search by the Delhi Police revealed it was a hoax, according to officials.

Upon learning of the threat, several teams from the Delhi Police, including bomb disposal and dog squads, along with a quick reaction team, promptly arrived at the location. "We conducted a comprehensive search of all public areas, parking zones, lobbies, and rooms using bomb detection tools and sniffer dogs," said an official. No suspicious items were discovered, and the threat was eventually deemed unfounded, a senior police officer confirmed.

Efforts are underway to track the e-mail's origin, with cyber forensic teams involved to identify the sender. This scare follows a similar recent incident at the Delhi High Court, which also received a bomb threat via e-mail.

TRENDING

1
Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate: PM Modi in Imphal.

Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate: PM Modi in Imphal.

 India
2
Tragedy in Rajasthan: Pond Claims Two Young Lives

Tragedy in Rajasthan: Pond Claims Two Young Lives

 India
3
Have to take Manipur on path of peace, development: PM Modi in Imphal.

Have to take Manipur on path of peace, development: PM Modi in Imphal.

 India
4
In Operation Sindoor, 'valiant sons' of Manipur played key role: PM Modi in Imphal.

In Operation Sindoor, 'valiant sons' of Manipur played key role: PM Modi in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025