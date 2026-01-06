Court Orders Mandatory Recording of Police Searches in UP

The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to establish a standard operating procedure (SOP) for mandatory audio-video recording of all police searches and seizures. The court emphasized the need to upload these records on the E-Sakshya portal, reinforcing transparency and accountability.

This decision was made by Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal while addressing a bail application in a theft case. The court cited the police's failure to adhere to Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and related rules, stressing that non-compliance may result in disciplinary actions against officers.

The court further instructed the DGP to collaborate with the National Crime Records Bureau to ensure strict enforcement of these provisions. This move aims to protect the innocent and ensure the credibility of evidence in prosecutorial processes.

