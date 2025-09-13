Left Menu

Maoist Leader's Surrender Signals Shift in Telangana

Pothula Padmavati, a Central Committee member of CPI (Maoist), has surrendered to the Telangana police, citing health issues and a desire to join mainstream society. Her surrender follows her decades-long underground involvement in the group's activities. This marks a success in the Telangana Police's efforts to encourage Maoist cadre surrenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pothula Padmavati, a prominent figure in the CPI (Maoist), has surrendered to the Telangana police, marking a significant step in the state's ongoing efforts to bring Maoist cadres back into the fold of mainstream society. The 62-year-old cited health concerns and government policies as motivating factors for her decision.

Padmavati, who spent 43 years underground, was notably involved with the 'Janathana Sarkar' and 'Revolutionary People's Committees' in Chattisgarh. Her activities included working closely with her late husband, Mallojula Koteshwar Rao, also known as Kishanji. She was influenced by Marxist-Leninist ideology and worked in various roles before becoming a Central Committee Member.

The surrender is part of a broader strategy by the Telangana Police to end armed struggles. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana DGP Jitender were among those who appealed to Maoists to abandon arms and pursue development. In 2025, 404 cadres surrendered, reflecting a growing trend towards peaceful resolutions.

