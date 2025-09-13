Nepal's Leadership Shift: From Upheaval to a Historic Appointment

Nepal's political landscape witnessed a major transformation as President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved parliament, paving the way for fresh elections on March 5. This decisive move followed a week of intense protests that resulted in over 50 casualties and the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

The upheaval culminated in the historic appointment of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the country's first female interim Prime Minister. Karki's appointment came after rigorous negotiations aimed at stabilizing the nation, which has long been plagued by political and economic instability since the monarchy's abolition in 2008.

While the social media-fueled protests initially led to chaos, including a temporary internet ban, the situation began normalizing as shops and transportation services resumed. However, demands for compensation and martyr status for those killed in the protests remain unresolved, presenting an immediate challenge for the new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)