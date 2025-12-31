Crisis in Manipur: Calls for Assembly Dissolution Amid Ongoing Ethnic Strife
Keisham Meghachandra, Manipur Pradesh Congress President, advocates dissolving the state assembly and holding fresh elections to restore peace amid ongoing ethnic strife. With Manipur under President's rule, the Congress leader sees this as a step towards peace, justice, and political change, urging the state to overcome differences.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to restore peace in Manipur, a state marred by ethnic conflict, Manipur Pradesh Congress President Keisham Meghachandra emphasized that dissolving the assembly and organizing fresh elections is imperative. Meghachandra underscored the importance of a new mandate to address the people's welfare and aspirations.
Reflecting on the state's crisis, Meghachandra pointed out the lack of festive celebrations in Manipur and criticized the failure of the current government to address grievances. He expressed hope for political change driven by the people, ensuring clarity and justice for lasting peace.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Tongbram Robindro called for unity, stressing the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation during festive seasons. Manipur remains under President's rule, with the state assembly in suspended animation following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation amidst ethnic violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ayodhya’s Legacy of Peace: A Decade of Transformation Under Modi
EU's Kaja Kallas Accuses Russia of Distracting from Peace
Congress Faces Existential Crisis: Navigating Political Pitfalls and Future Prospects
Trailblazer in Congress: Remembering Ben Nighthorse Campbell
Buddhist Monks Walk for Peace: A Journey Across America