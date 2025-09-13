Corp-Con 2025 Explores ESG Integration and IBC Reforms at NALSAR–ICSI Meet

A landmark national conference, Corp-Con 2025, was jointly organized by NALSAR University of Law and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at Hyderabad on September 12, 2025. Themed “Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)”, the event convened top legal minds, corporate leaders, academicians, and professionals to deliberate on the evolving landscape of corporate governance and insolvency practices in India.

Inaugural Session Highlights

The conference opened at the SAARC Law Hall with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by the rendition of the ICSI motto song “Satyam Vada, Dharam Chara”. The inaugural session was chaired by Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR, who welcomed dignitaries and emphasized the critical role of ESG and IBC in shaping responsible and resilient corporate practices.

Shri Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General and CEO of the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, he elaborated on the convergence of ESG and corporate law, highlighting the relevance of stakeholder theory and the mediatory role of the IBC. He also shed light on the upcoming IBC 3.0 amendments, underscoring their potential to enhance efficiency, stakeholder confidence, and systemic trust in the corporate ecosystem.

Vice-Chancellor’s Vision

In his inaugural remarks, Prof. Rao drew attention to India’s pressing need for self-reliance and environmental sustainability. Referring to landmark judicial interventions such as the M.C. Mehta (1985) and T.N. Godavarman cases, he illustrated how legal frameworks have historically strengthened environmental accountability. He further emphasized the importance of the NALSAR–ICSI partnership in driving research and policy dialogue, noting that selected scholarly papers from the conference would be published to enrich academic discourse.

Expert Perspectives on ESG and IBC

The session witnessed a series of insightful contributions from eminent speakers:

CS P. S. Rao shared his vast professional experience in takeovers, mergers, insolvency, and restructuring, highlighting the practical challenges in integrating ESG into corporate governance frameworks.

Shri Inderjit Shaw stressed the need to embed sustainability in daily practices, curricula, and stakeholder engagement, citing case studies from companies like Tata, Infosys, and Mahindra that have successfully institutionalized ESG principles.

CS Ranjit Pandey clarified the distinction between Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and ESG, describing ESG as a structural necessity backed by institutional and legal frameworks rather than a voluntary measure.

Their addresses underscored the urgency of embedding ESG into business strategies while recognizing the IBC’s role in balancing creditor rights, business continuity, and sustainability considerations.

Closing and Acknowledgements

The inaugural session concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to dignitaries and a vote of thanks delivered by Prof. P. Sreenivasa Subbha Rao. He expressed gratitude to all participants, faculty members, professional bodies, and collaborators whose contributions made the conference a success.

Significance of Corp-Con 2025

Corp-Con 2025 stands out as a platform that bridged academia, professional practice, and policymaking. By addressing ESG integration and evolving insolvency reforms under IBC, the conference reaffirmed India’s commitment to creating a more transparent, accountable, and sustainable corporate ecosystem. The NALSAR–ICSI collaboration is poised to pave the way for continued dialogue, research, and policy recommendations in these critical domains.