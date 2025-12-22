Celebrating Excellence: ICSI Corporate Governance Awards 2025
The ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance celebrated its 25th edition, recognizing top companies for their governance practices. The Indian Hotels Company Limited secured the top spot in the large category, while Mr. R. C. Bhargava received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his leadership in corporate governance.
New Delhi recently hosted the 25th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, a prestigious event honoring companies excelling in governance. Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, led the occasion attended by key figures from various sectors.
At the event, The Indian Hotels Company Limited was awarded in the 'Listed Segment - Large Category' for its exceptional governance standards. Meanwhile, renowned leader Mr. R. C. Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, was celebrated with the ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award for embedding strong governance practices.
Additional accolades were distributed across several categories, reflecting ICSI's long-term commitment to ethical governance. The organization also unveiled critical guidance notes designed to enhance corporate governance, further cementing its influence within the industry.
