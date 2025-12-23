Greaves Cotton Limited Wins ICSI National Award for Corporate Governance
Greaves Cotton Limited, a leading engineering company in India, has been awarded the 'Best Governed Company - Listed Segment: Emerging Category' at the 25th edition of the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance. The company emphasizes trust, transparency, and responsible leadership.
In a ceremony held in New Delhi, Greaves Cotton Limited was bestowed with the 'Best Governed Company - Listed Segment: Emerging Category' accolade at the prestigious 25th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to exemplary corporate governance standards.
The ceremony saw the presence of senior government officials, industry leaders, and governance experts. Chaired by Hon'ble Dr. Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, the jury used a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation process to assess governance structures, disclosures, and ethical practices.
This achievement highlights Greaves Cotton's commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible leadership, as emphasized by the company's chairman, Karan Thapar. The company continues to innovate and drive growth in engineering and sustainable solutions, reinforcing its role in industrial advancement.
