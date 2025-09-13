Second Phase of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Begins with Rabi Conference 2025

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare & Rural Development, under the leadership of Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is set to launch the second phase of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, building upon the remarkable success of its first phase held earlier this year for Kharif crops. This time, the campaign will focus on Rabi crops, with agricultural scientists across the country set to reach villages, engage directly with farmers, share vital information, address challenges, and work to fulfil Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s “Lab to Land” vision.

National Agricultural Conference on Rabi Crops 2025

As part of the preparations for the Abhiyan, a two-day ‘National Agricultural Conference – Rabi Abhiyan 2025’ is being organized at the Pusa Campus, New Delhi, beginning on 15 September 2025. For the first time, the Rabi Conference will be held over two days to ensure in-depth deliberations on farmers’ welfare, agricultural challenges, and production strategies for the Rabi 2025–26 season.

The conference will be chaired by Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, with participation from:

State Agriculture Ministers and their delegations

Union Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare

Director General of ICAR

Senior representatives of central ministries and state governments

Agricultural scientists and experts from Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs)

Focus of the Discussions

The first day of the conference will feature deliberations among central and state officials on Rabi crop-related issues. On the second day, all State Agriculture Ministers, the Union Agriculture Minister, and Ministers of State will participate in detailed reviews on the delivery of new technologies, quality seeds, and farmer outreach. Scientists from KVKs will share regional experiences, ensuring that strategies are rooted in ground realities.

Key Themes and Technical Sessions

The conference will host parallel technical sessions where experts, scientists, and policymakers will present solutions. Discussions will focus on:

Climate resilience, soil health, and balanced fertilizer use – promoting sustainable soil management and efficient nutrient application.

Quality inputs and traceability – ensuring availability of quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides alongside digital monitoring systems.

Horticulture diversification – boosting income potential and export-oriented cultivation.

Extension services and KVKs – strengthening last-mile delivery of knowledge and technology.

Natural farming practices – promoting low-cost, eco-friendly agricultural methods.

Crop diversification with focus on pulses and oilseeds – expanding production for nutritional security and self-reliance.

Fertilizer availability – reviewing supply and timely distribution for Rabi season.

Integrated Farming Systems – building resilient, multi-layered farming models.

Additionally, experts will present best practices from different states on weather forecasting, fertilizer management, technological innovations, and policy interventions that can be replicated nationwide.

Building on the First Phase Success

The first phase of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, held between 29 May and 12 June 2025, was a breakthrough in farmer-scientist interaction. Under this initiative, 2,170 teams of agricultural scientists visited villages to guide farmers on Kharif crops, answer queries, and address local challenges. Farmers across the country actively participated, turning the campaign into a grassroots movement.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi hailed the first phase as a “historic step” in connecting science with the field, ensuring that innovations and government policies translate into real benefits for farmers.

Farmers’ Enthusiasm and Expectations

As the second phase begins, farmers across the country are once again looking forward to direct engagement with scientists. Their enthusiasm reflects growing trust that such initiatives are not limited to discussions but lead to practical, on-the-ground outcomes—higher productivity, improved access to resources, and increased incomes.

Towards Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security

The Rabi Conference 2025 is expected to shape the action plan for Rabi 2025–26, aligning state and central strategies with farmers’ needs. The discussions will also contribute to broader national goals of ensuring food security, strengthening sustainable agriculture systems, and doubling farmers’ incomes.

By combining policy-level decisions, scientific expertise, and grassroots engagement, the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is emerging as a transformative platform that redefines farmer-scientist-government collaboration, ensuring that agriculture remains the backbone of India’s journey to becoming Viksit Bharat @2047.