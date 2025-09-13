Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoaxes Trigger Security Response in Delhi

Bomb threats via e-mail targeting Delhi's Taj Palace and Max Hospital prompted a security alert on Saturday, leading to extensive searches by the police. The threats were declared hoaxes after thorough investigations. The incident follows similar threats this week to other key locations, all of which were false alarms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:27 IST
Bomb Threat Hoaxes Trigger Security Response in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bomb threats received via email on Saturday caused an uproar at Delhi's Taj Palace and Max Hospital, but were later confirmed as hoaxes after comprehensive searches by law enforcement, a police official disclosed.

A senior police officer reported that the Taj Palace hotel in Shalimar Bagh received a bomb threat email in the morning, followed by a similar threat to Max Hospital in Dwarka that afternoon. Both threats were dismissed as hoaxes post-examination of the premises. The Taj Palace spokesperson emphasized their commitment to guest and employee safety.

There has been no immediate response from Max Hospital. Upon receiving the threats, Delhi Police rapidly mobilized multiple units, including the bomb disposal squad and quick reaction teams, to the locations. While the email claimed the presence of IEDs on each floor, checks revealed no suspicious items. Investigations are ongoing as cyber teams work to trace the email's origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes as Shop Collapses in Odisha's Koraput

Tragedy Strikes as Shop Collapses in Odisha's Koraput

 India
2
High-Stakes Madrid Trade Talks Unfold Amid TikTok's Crucial U.S. Deadline

High-Stakes Madrid Trade Talks Unfold Amid TikTok's Crucial U.S. Deadline

 Global
3
Cricket Diplomacy or Disgrace? Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes India-Pakistan Match Amidst Rising Tensions

Cricket Diplomacy or Disgrace? Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes India-Pakistan Ma...

 India
4
Modi's Vision for Manipur: Bridging Divides and Boosting Growth

Modi's Vision for Manipur: Bridging Divides and Boosting Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025