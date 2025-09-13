Bomb Threat Hoaxes Trigger Security Response in Delhi

Bomb threats received via email on Saturday caused an uproar at Delhi's Taj Palace and Max Hospital, but were later confirmed as hoaxes after comprehensive searches by law enforcement, a police official disclosed.

A senior police officer reported that the Taj Palace hotel in Shalimar Bagh received a bomb threat email in the morning, followed by a similar threat to Max Hospital in Dwarka that afternoon. Both threats were dismissed as hoaxes post-examination of the premises. The Taj Palace spokesperson emphasized their commitment to guest and employee safety.

There has been no immediate response from Max Hospital. Upon receiving the threats, Delhi Police rapidly mobilized multiple units, including the bomb disposal squad and quick reaction teams, to the locations. While the email claimed the presence of IEDs on each floor, checks revealed no suspicious items. Investigations are ongoing as cyber teams work to trace the email's origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)