Fake Call Centre Racket Busted by Delhi Police: 10 Arrested

Delhi Police have uncovered a fraudulent call centre operation, arresting ten individuals for allegedly scamming people nationwide under the guise of resolving lapsed insurance policies, an officer reported on Tuesday.

Investigations revealed that the accused used forged documents and logos from the Reserve Bank of India, Delhi High Court, IRDAI, NPCI, and the Insurance Ombudsman to gain the trust of their unsuspecting victims.

A significant Rs 20 lakh has been frozen in suspicious bank accounts linked to the scam, while the total defrauded amount is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)