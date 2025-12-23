Left Menu

Fake Call Centre Racket Busted by Delhi Police: 10 Arrested

Delhi Police have dismantled a fraudulent call centre operation, arresting ten individuals involved in deceiving people by pretending to resolve lapsed insurance policies. The group used counterfeit documents from various authorities to instill trust. A total of Rs 20 lakh has been frozen, with cheated amounts reaching Rs 1 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:24 IST
Delhi Police have uncovered a fraudulent call centre operation, arresting ten individuals for allegedly scamming people nationwide under the guise of resolving lapsed insurance policies, an officer reported on Tuesday.

Investigations revealed that the accused used forged documents and logos from the Reserve Bank of India, Delhi High Court, IRDAI, NPCI, and the Insurance Ombudsman to gain the trust of their unsuspecting victims.

A significant Rs 20 lakh has been frozen in suspicious bank accounts linked to the scam, while the total defrauded amount is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh's statement.

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

