Public Safety Act Enforced: Infamous Criminal Detained

The police detained Arjun Kumar, also known as 'Billu', a repeat offender from Kalyana village, under the Public Safety Act in response to his continuous disregard for legal measures and persistent criminal activities, threatening public peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:14 IST
  • India

The authorities have detained Arjun Kumar, widely known as 'Billu', under the Public Safety Act (PSA) as he is deemed a significant threat to public safety. The act was enforced following a history of violent and severe criminal offenses committed by Arjun, who hails from Kalyana village of Arnia.

Despite numerous arrests and legal proceedings against him, Arjun has persistently flouted the law. His involvement in criminal activities has shown no signs of abating, prompting the police to invoke the PSA, as standard legal responses were ineffective in controlling his conduct.

Multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against Arjun due to his ongoing unlawful acts. The police maintain that his detention under the PSA was essential to restore public order and avert further criminal activities.

