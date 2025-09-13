Cafe Blast in Madrid: 21 Injured as Explosion Rocks Vallecas
An explosion occurred in a cafe in Madrid's Vallecas district, injuring 21 people, three seriously. Emergency services reported the incident happened on Saturday at 3 p.m. The cause of the blast remains unknown as investigations are underway.
