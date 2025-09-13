Left Menu

Cafe Blast in Madrid: 21 Injured as Explosion Rocks Vallecas

An explosion occurred in a cafe in Madrid's Vallecas district, injuring 21 people, three seriously. Emergency services reported the incident happened on Saturday at 3 p.m. The cause of the blast remains unknown as investigations are underway.

Updated: 13-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:49 IST
An explosion at a cafe in Madrid left 21 people injured, with three sustaining serious injuries, emergency services reported on Saturday.

The incident took place at 3 p.m. in the Vallecas district, located in the south-central part of the Spanish capital.

The exact cause of the blast remains unclear, and investigations are currently ongoing to determine what triggered the explosion.

