Mystery Unveiled: Third Arrest in Kozhikode Drug Overdose Case

Police have apprehended Renjith, the third suspect linked to the mysterious death of a man alleged to have died from a drug overdose in Kozhikode district in 2019. The arrest is part of an investigation that saw the re-examination of unsolved cases in the area.

Renjith, aged 39 and resident of Poovathuparambu, had been on the run and was located in Andhra Pradesh. Authorities, led by Deputy Commissioner Arun K Pavithran, traveled to Andhra Pradesh to detain the suspect, who is expected to return to Kozhikode for further proceedings.

This case dates back to 2019 when Vijil, a 35-year-old man, went missing. After allegedly consuming brown sugar with friends, including Renjith, at Sarovaram Park, Vijil collapsed. Believing him dead, the accused buried his remains, which were recently recovered and are now under forensic examination.

