Left Menu

Mystery Unveiled: Third Arrest in Kozhikode Drug Overdose Case

Police have arrested Renjith, the third suspect in the death of Vijil, who allegedly died of a drug overdose in 2019. Renjith was detained in Andhra Pradesh. The case has been reopened, leading to the earlier arrest of two other associates. Skeletal remains believed to be Vijil’s were retrieved and sent for forensic testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:07 IST
Mystery Unveiled: Third Arrest in Kozhikode Drug Overdose Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have apprehended Renjith, the third suspect linked to the mysterious death of a man alleged to have died from a drug overdose in Kozhikode district in 2019. The arrest is part of an investigation that saw the re-examination of unsolved cases in the area.

Renjith, aged 39 and resident of Poovathuparambu, had been on the run and was located in Andhra Pradesh. Authorities, led by Deputy Commissioner Arun K Pavithran, traveled to Andhra Pradesh to detain the suspect, who is expected to return to Kozhikode for further proceedings.

This case dates back to 2019 when Vijil, a 35-year-old man, went missing. After allegedly consuming brown sugar with friends, including Renjith, at Sarovaram Park, Vijil collapsed. Believing him dead, the accused buried his remains, which were recently recovered and are now under forensic examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dominant Sri Lankan Bowlers Stifle Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

Dominant Sri Lankan Bowlers Stifle Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
2
Nepal Faces Constitutional Crisis as President Dissolves Parliament

Nepal Faces Constitutional Crisis as President Dissolves Parliament

 Nepal
3
Vijay's Vision: Serving Tamil Nadu Beyond Politics

Vijay's Vision: Serving Tamil Nadu Beyond Politics

 India
4
Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025