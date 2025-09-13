National Minority Affairs Conclave Charts Reform Roadmap for Inclusive Growth

The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) convened the National Level Conclave of Ministers of States and Union Territories for Minority Welfare at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, on 13 September 2025. The event, aimed at fostering collaboration between the Centre and States, was presided over by Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju, in the presence of Minister of State (MoS) Shri George Kurian and Secretary, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar.

Broad Participation from States

The conclave witnessed active participation from ministers and secretaries representing eight states:

Shri Md. Zama Khan (Bihar)

Shri Adv. Manilkrao Kokate (Maharashtra)

Shri Imkongmar (Nagaland)

Shri Nityananda Gond (Odisha)

Shri S.M. Nasar (Tamil Nadu)

Shri Sukla Charan Noatia (Tripura)

Shri Om Prakash Rajbhar (Uttar Pradesh)

Shri Kento Jini (Arunachal Pradesh)

These state leaders shared insights, challenges, and suggestions to enhance the effectiveness of welfare schemes for minority communities, ensuring that the voices of local stakeholders are integrated into national planning.

Focus on Reforms and Schemes

At the heart of the conclave was a discussion on Inter-Ministerial Group of Ministers (IGoM) reforms, covering legislative, policy, institutional, and process frameworks. The reforms aim to:

Improve ease of living for minority communities

Catalyze economic growth and job creation

Enhance global competitiveness

Build a reform-oriented institutional ecosystem

Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju underlined the government’s approach: “With a new vision, we are bringing changes in policies and taking forward earlier initiatives with greater speed, especially for the benefit of minority youth, women, and all communities.”

MoS Shri George Kurian called upon participants to follow the mantra of “Reform, Perform, Transform, and Inform”, stressing the importance of transparency and efficiency in delivering welfare services.

He noted that flagship schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) are already making strides in skill development and infrastructure creation tailored for minority communities.

State Perspectives and Contributions

Each participating state presented progress and proposals:

Nagaland (Shri Imkongmar): Highlighted challenges in implementation and shared details of projects already supporting minority groups. Suggested improved coordination for more effective outcomes.

Odisha (Shri Nityananda Gond): Reported a significant increase in scheme beneficiaries, underscoring the positive impact on livelihoods and social development.

Tamil Nadu (Shri S.M. Nasar): Called for stronger educational and social support mechanisms to empower minorities, particularly in urban centers.

Tripura (Shri Sukla Charan Noatia): Shared that the state has been providing financial assistance to minority youth pursuing professional courses, creating new pathways for self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

Maharashtra (Shri Adv. Manilkrao Kokate): Assured commitment to implementing central schemes while proposing new measures to streamline delivery and ensure inclusivity.

Bihar (Shri Md. Zama Khan): Presented data on sanctioned projects under MoMA schemes and offered practical recommendations for effective rollout.

Uttar Pradesh (Shri Om Prakash Rajbhar): Emphasized the tangible impact of welfare schemes, citing improvements in education, livelihoods, and inclusive development across the state.

Roadmap for the Future

The Ministry presented a five-year roadmap outlining goals and strategies for minority welfare. These include expanded outreach of skill development programs, better educational infrastructure, and targeted interventions for women and youth.

Shri Rijiju emphasized that inputs from states and UTs are integral to shaping reforms: “The suggestions from representatives are essential in preparing a reform roadmap that ensures the growth and welfare of minority communities.”

The Minister also connected the conclave with the broader Viksit Bharat vision, urging artisans at the concurrent Lok Samvardhan Parv to embrace the spirit of “Vocal for Local” and support Made in India initiatives.

Commitment to Inclusive Growth

The conclave concluded with a unanimous reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, empowerment, and sustainable development of minority communities across India. By combining central schemes with state-level insights and grassroots implementation, the conclave set the tone for a collaborative, reform-oriented approach to minority welfare.