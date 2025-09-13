Tuition Teacher Arrested in Jajpur for Molesting Minor Student

A 27-year-old tuition teacher in Odisha's Jajpur district has been arrested following allegations of molesting a minor student in his class, authorities reported.

The incident came to light when the class 10 student informed her mother about the misconduct, prompting the family to file a police complaint on Thursday.

Police registered a case under the POCSO Act, started an investigation, and arrested the teacher. Inspector Ansumala Das confirmed that the accused is in judicial custody and further inquiries are underway with other students.

(With inputs from agencies.)