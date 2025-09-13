Left Menu

Tuition Teacher Arrested in Jajpur for Molesting Minor Student

In Jajpur, Odisha, a 27-year-old tuition teacher was detained after being accused of molesting a class 10 student at his tuition center. The student's family lodged a police complaint, leading to the teacher's arrest under the POCSO Act. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:51 IST
A 27-year-old tuition teacher in Odisha's Jajpur district has been arrested following allegations of molesting a minor student in his class, authorities reported.

The incident came to light when the class 10 student informed her mother about the misconduct, prompting the family to file a police complaint on Thursday.

Police registered a case under the POCSO Act, started an investigation, and arrested the teacher. Inspector Ansumala Das confirmed that the accused is in judicial custody and further inquiries are underway with other students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

