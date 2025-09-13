Tuition Teacher Arrested in Jajpur for Molesting Minor Student
In Jajpur, Odisha, a 27-year-old tuition teacher was detained after being accused of molesting a class 10 student at his tuition center. The student's family lodged a police complaint, leading to the teacher's arrest under the POCSO Act. The investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A 27-year-old tuition teacher in Odisha's Jajpur district has been arrested following allegations of molesting a minor student in his class, authorities reported.
The incident came to light when the class 10 student informed her mother about the misconduct, prompting the family to file a police complaint on Thursday.
Police registered a case under the POCSO Act, started an investigation, and arrested the teacher. Inspector Ansumala Das confirmed that the accused is in judicial custody and further inquiries are underway with other students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tuition
- teacher
- arrest
- Odisha
- Jajpur
- molestation
- minor
- student
- POCSO Act
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arrest in Kalyan East: Shocking Molestation Case of a Minor
BJP's Hemant Khandelwal: Resilient Amidst Minor Mishap
Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Minor
AAP MLA Sentenced to Four Years in Tarn Taran Molestation Case
Brave Escape: Woman Jumps From Moving Auto to Foil Molestation