Tragedy in Texas: Indian-Origin Motel Manager's Brutal Murder Sparks Immigration Debate

Chandra Mouli 'Bob' Nagamallaiah, an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, was beheaded by co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez. The incident reignited controversies over immigration policies. A fundraiser supports Nagamallaiah's family. Prominent figures expressed condolences, while debates arose on social media. The Indian-American community mourns the loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 13-09-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 23:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Chandra Mouli 'Bob' Nagamallaiah, an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, was tragically beheaded earlier this week. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday at the Flower Mound Family Funeral Home in Texas, with cremation to follow.

A fundraiser to support Nagamallaiah's wife and son, who witnessed the attack, has raised USD 257,324. The funds will assist with funeral expenses and the son's college education.

The murder, captured on motel CCTV, has sparked debates over immigration policies. Congressman Ro Khanna and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy expressed their condolences and called for a review of immigration enforcement policies. The case highlights enforcement gaps, as the suspect was released from ICE custody after Cuba refused his deportation.

The Indian-American community expressed profound grief, with organizations like Indiaspora and SEWA International offering support to the family. The Consulate General of India in Houston is closely monitoring the case to ensure adequate assistance is provided.

Suspect Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, with a violent criminal history, remains jailed without bail, awaiting trial.

