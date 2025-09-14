Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death of Partygoer in Northeast Delhi

Mohit Garg was found dead after a party in a hotel in northeast Delhi. His family suspects foul play, claiming he was drugged. Police are investigating the incident and have preserved his body for post-mortem. The family demands a thorough investigation and action against those responsible.

Updated: 14-09-2025 15:46 IST
  • India

The sudden death of a man after a party in a northeast Delhi hotel has left his family questioning the circumstances. Mohit Garg, the deceased, was found unconscious in his hotel room after hosting a gathering, according to police reports.

Garg was swiftly taken to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him 'brought dead.' His family accuses those present at the party of drugging and killing him, and have called for a thorough police investigation.

Meanwhile, authorities are probing the incident, identifying attendees at the party to piece together the events that led to Garg's demise. Legal proceedings are underway as the forensic team examines the crime scene.

