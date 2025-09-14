Left Menu

No Marriage Promise, No Offence: Allahabad High Court Ruling

The Allahabad High Court ruled that a man's refusal to marry after a consensual four-year relationship doesn't constitute a cognisable offence. The court emphasized that live-in relationships are voluntary choices among adults. The case was resolved after mediation, with both parties agreeing on a settlement.

No Marriage Promise, No Offence: Allahabad High Court Ruling
The Allahabad High Court has declared that a man's decision not to marry, despite a four-year consensual relationship, does not amount to a cognisable offence. This decision came as a blow to the petitioner, a woman who accused her long-time partner of rape.

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal noted that when two consenting adults engage in a live-in relationship, it implies their mutual willingness, fully aware of the consequences. Therefore, the court refused to consider the man's decision not to marry as a breach of promise, citing no allegations of non-consensual relations.

The woman's counsel argued that the couple initially planned to marry but circumstances changed. After a series of mediations involving the SDM, both parties settled their differences, leading the court to affirm that no offence was committed.

