Crackdown in Poonch: Hizbul Mujahideen Sympathisers Nabbed

Three overground workers linked to Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, with a cache of arms. The arrests thwarted the group's attempt to revive terror activities. The Jammu and Kashmir Police's investigation and operation led to this significant security success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, three individuals linked to the Hizbul Mujahideen were apprehended in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir along with a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, police reported on Sunday.

Identified as overground workers for the proscribed terror outfit, the accused were allegedly part of a plan to resurrect terror operations in the border district. Their arrest comes as a result of a dedicated investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, highlighting their tenacity and resolve.

The operation was commended by Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, who shared details of the investigation and the seizure on social media platform X. The arrest of Riyaz Ahmad, Tariq Sheikh, and Mohd Shafi, along with the recovery of weapons, dealt a blow to Hizbul Mujahideen's plots, marking a success in the broader counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

