Left Menu

SC appointed SIT gives clean chit to Vantara

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 13:09 IST
SC appointed SIT gives clean chit to Vantara
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court-appointed SIT probing the affairs of Vantara has given a clean chit to the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale took the report on record and noted that authorities have expressed satisfaction on the issue of compliance and regulatory measures in Vantara.

The report was submitted on Friday and the top court perused it on Monday.

The apex court said it will pass a detailed order during the day after going through the report.

The top court constituted the SIT on August 25 to conduct a fact-finding inquiry against Vantara, in view of allegations of non-compliance with laws and acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants.

The top court constituted the four-member SIT headed by a former apex court judge while hearing two PILs alleging irregularities against Vantara on the basis of reports in the media and social media and diverse complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.

On August 14, the top court described as ''completely vague'' the plea filed by petitioner C R Jaya Sukin seeking to get a monitoring committee formed to return the captive elephants in Vantara to their owners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC order on Waqf goes a long way towards undoing 'mischievous intentions' underlying original statute: Cong's Jairam Ramesh.

SC order on Waqf goes a long way towards undoing 'mischievous intentions' un...

 India
2
UK police arrest man on suspicion of racially motivated rape of British Sikh woman

UK police arrest man on suspicion of racially motivated rape of British Sikh...

 United Kingdom
3
We welcome SC order on Waqf Act as win for constitutional values of justice, equality, and fraternity: Congress' Jairam Ramesh.

We welcome SC order on Waqf Act as win for constitutional values of justice,...

 India
4
Mariners eye fresh start to make mark in Asia

Mariners eye fresh start to make mark in Asia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025