Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, no casualties

Updated: 15-09-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:20 IST
A cloudburst triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, causing fear and panic among mountain dwellers.

The incident took place in Maadi village in Poni tehsil of the district, with no loss of life or damage to any property, officials said.

''There was a huge sound like a blast, and within no time our houses were flooded,'' a tribal villager said.

He said the cloudburst occurred around 0300 hours on Monday. ''Floods gushed into the village, and we ran away with our children from the houses towards upper areas,'' the villager said.

Police rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation, officials added, confirming there was no loss of anything.

A huge mudslide and debris were deposited on the road, which were later cleared by the men and machinery of the Public Works Department, officials said.

