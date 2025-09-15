SDF youth leader arrested for defamatory remarks against CM

A Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) youth leader was arrested by police on Monday for allegedly making defamatory remarks against CM Prem Singh Tamang, an officer said.

An FIR was registered at Temi police station against Arun Limboo following a complaint lodged by Sonam Chhoddhen Bhutia, Officer on Special Duty (Legal) to the Chief Minister of Sikkim.

According to the complaint, Arun Limboo, a resident of Temi Tarku in Namchi district, allegedly circulated videos and social media content containing remarks against CM Prem Singh Tamang and his spouse, Krishna Kumari Rai.

The content reportedly included derogatory language, manipulated images, and provocative references, which the complainant stated could incite unrest.

The FIR mentions that the alleged activities may amount to defamation, intimidation, incitement of violence, invasion of privacy, and a threat to public peace and national security.

Police have initiated necessary legal proceedings in the matter.

Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution and responsibility while using social media platforms, emphasising that freedom of expression must be balanced with respect for law and public order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)