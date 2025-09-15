Left Menu

Kashmir crime branch's EOW nabs man accused in impersonation, financial fraud case

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 20:30 IST
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir on Monday arrested a notorious fraudster involved in a case of impersonation and financial fraud, officials said.

The accused, Abdul Majid Mir, a resident of Kupwara, was apprehended in connection with case registered against him for cheating several persons to the tune of Rs 50 lakhs, a spokesperson of the agency said.

The case was registered following a written complaint that the accused impersonated himself as a Duty Officer to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

According to officials, Mir ''dishonestly'' assured victims of government jobs and land allotment at SDA Colony, Bemina, Srinagar.

''It was further alleged that the accused fraudulently collected over Rs 50 lakhs from the complainants under this pretext,'' the spokesperson said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had issued fake appointment letters, purportedly from the Airport Authority of India, and forged land allotment documents allegedly issued by the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA).

''These acts constitute serious criminal misconduct. Based on the evidence collected, offences under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked against the accused,'' he said.

Mir was produced before the Court of Judicial Magistrate Srinagar, which granted five days remand to the Economic Offences Wing for further investigation.

