Malaria, chikungunya cases rise in Delhi, dengue cases remain steady: MCD data

The national capital is witnessing a rise in malaria and chikungunya cases this year, while dengue cases have remained steady compared to last year, according to the latest report.

Delhi has recorded a cumulative total of 297 malaria cases in 2025, an increase from 271 cases in 2024 and 210 in 2023 during the same period, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report.

No deaths have been reported from malaria so far this year.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said, ''Union Health Minister J P Nadda held a detailed meeting covering Delhi and its surrounding areas. I assure the people of Delhi that currently, there is no cause for concern, but if any situation arises, the Delhi Government and the MCD are fully prepared to handle it.

''We have strengthened our preventive measures, but still, citizens must ensure that no stagnant water is left, and proper cleanliness is maintained to prevent mosquito breeding.'' Last week alone, 33 new malaria cases were recorded, with West Delhi emerging as a major hotspot, contributing 50 cases this year so far.

Multiple zones, including Central, City SP, Civil Line, Karol Bagh, Keshavpuram, Najafgarh, Narela, Rohini, Shah (North and South), South and West Delhi, are reporting active malaria transmission.

The report also flagged 11 cases acquired from other states and 19 cases with incomplete or incorrect addresses, complicating tracking and control efforts.

Chikungunya cases have also shown an upward trend, with 46 cases reported up to mid-September this year, compared to 33 in 2024 and 20 in 2023.

Recent cases were reported from the Central and Rohini zones, contributing to the rising total.

The report additionally mentions one case imported from outside Delhi and one case with incomplete address details.

In contrast, 619 dengue cases have been recorded in Delhi so far this year, a slight decline compared to 709 cases in 2024.

No deaths from dengue have been reported this year. Despite the minor drop, the weekly case load remains significant, with 62 new cases reported last week.

The South and West Delhi zones accounted for the bulk of the cases, reporting 45 and 61 cumulative cases respectively. The report also highlighted 30 dengue cases acquired from other states and 91 cases with incomplete or wrong addresses.

