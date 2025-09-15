Fake police officers loot 1.4 kg gold, Rs 20L cash from gold smelting shop in Delhi
Two men posing as police officers allegedly looted more than Rs 20 lakh in cash and 1.4 kg of gold from a gold smelting shop in Delhis Farsh Bazar area on Monday, police said.The incident took place around 1.50 pm at a shop in Chhota Bazar, they said.According to police, Shankar Pujari, the complainant who owns the smelting shop, reported that at the time of the incident, three of his employees -- Vikram, Jeevan and Vikas -- were present in the shop.The complainants brother Shambu went home for lunch at 1.50 pm.
Two men posing as police officers allegedly looted more than Rs 20 lakh in cash and 1.4 kg of gold from a gold smelting shop in Delhi's Farsh Bazar area on Monday, police said.
The incident took place around 1.50 pm at a shop in Chhota Bazar, they said.
According to police, Shankar Pujari, the complainant who owns the smelting shop, reported that at the time of the incident, three of his employees -- Vikram, Jeevan and Vikas -- were present in the shop.
''The complainant's brother Shambu went home for lunch at 1.50 pm. Soon two persons entered the shop, and introduced themselves as police officers. They overpowered the staff and decamped with Rs 20 lakh in cash and about 1,400 gm of gold,'' a senior police officer said.
A PCR call regarding the robbery was received at the Farsh Bazar police station at 2.50 pm, following which a team was rushed to the spot, the officer said.
CCTV camera footage from the area is being examined to identify the culprits, he added.
