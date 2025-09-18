Women Army Officers Challenge Discrimination in Supreme Court

Short Service Commission (SSC) women Army officers presented their case to the Supreme Court on Thursday, alleging discrimination in the granting of permanent commissions compared to their male counterparts. The officers highlighted their contributions to key operations, including Galwan and Balakot, yet claimed they were evaluated unfairly for permanent status.

The officers' legal representation argued that previous Supreme Court mandates, issued in 2020 and 2021, were violated by the Centre. They pointed to instances where the stipulated cap of 250 officers was exceeded, yet women officers remained underrepresented despite showcasing competence in challenging missions.

The Supreme Court expressed concern over the apparent ''arbitrariness'' in evaluating female officers and questioned differing assessment criteria between genders. The court is set to continue reviewing these grievances, alongside similar issues raised by Naval and Air Force officers.

