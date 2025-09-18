Road Rage Turns Deadly: Arrest Made in Latur Murder Case

In a shocking turn of events, a man was apprehended on Thursday in connection with a fatal road rage incident in Latur district that resulted in a murder charge, as confirmed by local police officials.

The murder incident unfolded around 12:45 am at Lahuji Salve Chowk after a minor collision occurred between a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) and a car, leading to a violent altercation.

Among the car's passengers was Anmol Kawate, who was tragically stabbed to death, and Sonali Bhosale, who sustained serious injuries in the knife attack. Law enforcement succeeded in arresting Shubham Jaypal Patange, 24, at his residence in Renapur and impounded the implicated MUV. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining three suspects from the vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)