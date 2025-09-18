Left Menu

Clash in Kandhamal: SOG Officer Injured in Maoist Encounter

A clash occurred between Odisha’s Special Operation Group and Maoists in Kandhamal district. Commandant Prem Singh Majhi was injured in the gunfire and is stable. The operation targeted a Maoist group. Combing operations continue in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:30 IST
Officer
  • Country:
  • India

An officer of Odisha's Special Operation Group suffered injuries following a gun battle with Maoists in the Kandhamal district, as confirmed by law enforcement.

The confrontation took place in Indragarh jungle, leading to the injury of Commandant Prem Singh Majhi who is now stable after being treated at MKCG Medical College.

Superintendent of Police Harish BC stated that operations began after intel on Maoist presence, with continued thorough combing efforts in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

