Clash in Kandhamal: SOG Officer Injured in Maoist Encounter

An officer of Odisha's Special Operation Group suffered injuries following a gun battle with Maoists in the Kandhamal district, as confirmed by law enforcement.

The confrontation took place in Indragarh jungle, leading to the injury of Commandant Prem Singh Majhi who is now stable after being treated at MKCG Medical College.

Superintendent of Police Harish BC stated that operations began after intel on Maoist presence, with continued thorough combing efforts in the area.

