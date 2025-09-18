Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Trump's Controversial Global Tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court has scheduled a pivotal hearing on November 5 to resolve the controversy surrounding Donald Trump's comprehensive global tariffs. This development follows allegations that the former president exceeded his authority—a decision that's central to assessing the extent of executive power in economic policy.

The case attracted attention when a lower court found Trump had improperly leveraged the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose these tariffs. Originating as part of a broader trade war initiated during Trump's presidency, the tariffs have strained international relations, disturbed financial markets, and fueled economic uncertainty.

Importantly, the Supreme Court will also review a challenge by Learning Resources, a family-owned toy company. The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington previously deemed Trump's reliance on the 1977 law to impose tariffs inappropriate, highlighting its historical use against enemy nations rather than in trade disputes.

