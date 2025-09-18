Left Menu

Colombian Peace Court Delivers Landmark Sentencing for 'False Positives' Case

A special Colombian court under a 2016 peace deal has sentenced 12 former soldiers to reparations work for extrajudicial killings. This is the first sentencing of military members by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, which holds the military and FARC accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:46 IST
Colombian Peace Court Delivers Landmark Sentencing for 'False Positives' Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Colombian court created under a 2016 peace deal has sentenced 12 former soldiers to eight years of reparations work for their involvement in extrajudicial killings. This landmark decision is the first sentencing of military members by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), which also prosecutes FARC members for similar crimes.

Earlier, the court sentenced seven ex-FARC leaders to similar punishment for kidnappings. "With this military sentencing, we acknowledge truths long denied," JEP president Alejandro Ramelli stated. He praised the victims for their courage in participating, revealing that involved soldiers often disclosed information unknown even to their families.

The 12 soldiers were involved in the "false positives" scandal, where civilians were lured and killed, then falsely reported as combat casualties. Victims included members of Indigenous communities affected by drug trafficking activities. The court has approved infrastructure reparations for those convicted, aiming to heal the profound community wounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

 India
2
Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

 India
3
Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufacturing: CM Hemant Soren at Defence East Tech symposium in Ranchi.

Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufactur...

 India
4
Modi's Diplomatic Moves: U.S.-India Oil Gamble Amid Global Power Shifts

Modi's Diplomatic Moves: U.S.-India Oil Gamble Amid Global Power Shifts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025