Departure from the Kremlin: Kozak Steps Down

Dmitry Kozak, a key figure in Vladimir Putin's administration, has resigned from his role as deputy head of Russia's presidential administration. While no reason was provided, it is reported that Kozak is contemplating a move into the business sector. Kremlin confirmed his resignation at his own request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 04:40 IST
Dmitry Kozak, a long-serving member of President Vladimir Putin's administration, has stepped down from his position as deputy head of Russia's presidential administration. A decree issued on Thursday confirmed his relief of duties, though it offered no explanation for the sudden change.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Kozak's resignation, noting that it was submitted voluntarily. Known for his pivotal role in coordinating the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Kozak has been a part of Putin's inner circle since their days in St. Petersburg's government.

Speculation surrounds Kozak's next move, with reports suggesting he might transition into the business sector. The RBC news outlet reported Kozak's intent to explore various business opportunities, a claim corroborated by the Kremlin's confirmation that Kozak resigned at his own request.

