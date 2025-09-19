Strengthening North American Alliances

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum met in Mexico City, emphasizing their commitment to strengthening trilateral partnerships with the United States.

Carney's visit is strategically timed as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement is slated for review next year, involving public consultations.

This initiative underlines the cooperative economic relations between the neighboring countries, aiming to ensure ongoing collaboration and mutual benefits.

