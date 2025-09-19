Left Menu

Strengthening North American Alliances

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirm their commitment to a trilateral partnership with the United States. Carney's visit coincides with the upcoming review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade deal, initiating public consultations among the three nations.

Strengthening North American Alliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum met in Mexico City, emphasizing their commitment to strengthening trilateral partnerships with the United States.

Carney's visit is strategically timed as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement is slated for review next year, involving public consultations.

This initiative underlines the cooperative economic relations between the neighboring countries, aiming to ensure ongoing collaboration and mutual benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

