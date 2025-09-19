Strengthening North American Alliances
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirm their commitment to a trilateral partnership with the United States. Carney's visit coincides with the upcoming review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade deal, initiating public consultations among the three nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 05:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 05:13 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
