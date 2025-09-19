Visa Loopholes and Detention: South Korea's LG Energy Solution Confronts U.S. Immigration Challenges
LG Energy Solution relied on ESTA visas for employees quickly entering the U.S. due to rising B-1 visa denials, causing issues amid Trump's immigration crackdown. Recent detentions during a Georgia raid spotlight difficulties faced by South Korean companies expanding in U.S. The incident calls for clearer visa policies.
LG Energy Solution's strategic use of the U.S. Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) to circumvent visa hurdles has been the focus amid a massive immigration crackdown. This practice came to light following a large-scale detention of over 300 South Korean workers in Georgia, marking one of the U.S.'s biggest immigration raids under Trump's administration.
Forever navigating stringent visa boundaries, South Korean firms, including LG, resorted to the ESTA waiver to bypass the soaring rejection rates of B-1 visas required for short-term specialist visits. Internal documents from LG reveal the company advised employees to avoid terms like 'work' during U.S. customs interviews, presenting it as a cautious maneuver rather than policy violation.
The diplomatic ripples of the Georgia raid were felt in South Korea, a significant U.S. investor. The South Korean government and LG are advocating for a reevaluation of visa policies to better support bilateral trade and investments, highlighting a need for clear guidelines on permissible activities under current visa frameworks.
