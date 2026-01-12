Left Menu

Drone Tensions: South Korea Investigates Airspace Violation Claims

South Korean authorities are investigating claims that civilians operated drones that violated North Korean airspace. This could be deemed a serious national security threat. North Korea accused the South of provocation by sending the drones, while South Korea denies operating them. Diplomatic tensions remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-01-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 09:18 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean authorities have embarked on an investigation into possible civilian-operated drones that North Korea alleges breached its airspace, the Defence Ministry announced on Monday. President Lee Jae Myung has called for a prompt inquiry, labeling such actions a 'serious crime' jeopardizing the security and peace on the Korean peninsula.

Willing to conduct a joint investigation, South Korea has not yet made a formal proposal to North Korea, according to a ministry spokesperson. Past efforts for dialogue by Lee's administration have gone unanswered by the North, underscoring persistent diplomatic challenges.

The North Korean military on Saturday pronounced the South's actions as 'acts of provocation,' claiming to have shot down the unmanned aircraft and displayed drone parts and aerial photos as evidence. South Korea's military insists it did not operate nor possess the concerned drone model during the cited intrusion date, and asserted no intention of provocation.

