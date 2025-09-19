Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Remains of Ex-Soldier and Suspected Murderer Found

Authorities discovered remains believed to be Travis Decker, an ex-soldier accused of killing his three daughters, in Washington's mountains. Decker went missing after the girls' bodies were found beside his vehicle in June. The discovery comes after an extensive multi-agency search and concerns about Decker's mental stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leavenworth | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:16 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Authorities have made a grim discovery in the mountains of Washington state, finding remains they suspect are those of Travis Decker, an ex-soldier linked to the deaths of his three young daughters.

Decker, 32, had been on the run since June 2, when law enforcement discovered his truck alongside the bodies of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker at a campsite near Leavenworth. His disappearance followed allegations of mental health struggles and instability from his ex-wife, Whitney Decker, who had unsuccessfully sought legal restrictions against him.

The tragedy has prompted a widespread search, deploying over 100 officials across challenging terrain. Despite a significant reward from the U.S. Marshals Service, Decker managed to elude capture until authorities discovered remains believed to be his, bringing a tragic chapter to a close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

